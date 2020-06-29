Flood Advisory from MON 5:11 PM CDT until MON 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, West Allis, New Berlin, Greenfield,

Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant

Prairie, Cudahy, Greendale, Elkhorn, St. Francis, Delavan, Hales

Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago and Sturtevant.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&