Flood Advisory from MON 3:33 PM CDT until MON 6:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

very heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Up to one to two

inches have fallen within the past hour. Runoff from this heavy

rain will cause flooding in portions of the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des

Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove,

Carpentersville, Wheeling, Beloit, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin,

McHenry, Belvidere, Vernon Hills, Woodstock and Rolling Meadows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,

country roads, farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low

lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&