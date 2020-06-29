Flood Advisory from MON 1:52 PM CDT until MON 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northern Green County in south central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 152 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in northern Green County. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville,

Dayton and Attica.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Northern Green County is the most likely place to experience minor

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&