Flood Advisory from MON 1:52 PM CDT until MON 5:00 PM CDT

Flood Advisory from MON 1:52 PM CDT until MON 5:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northern Green County in south central Wisconsin…
Northeastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 152 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in northern Green County. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville,
Dayton and Attica.
Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Northern Green County is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&