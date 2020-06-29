Flash Flood Warning until MON 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR

WINNEBAGO…WESTERN MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES…

At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain in the

warning area was over McHenry County. At 505 PM, law enforcement

reported flooding at the intersection of McCurry and Free Church

Road in Manchester Township in northern Boone County. Up to two to

four inches inches of rain have fallen in portions of the warning

area, with the highest amounts in northern Boone County. Likely

ongoing flash flooding is expected to continue.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockford, Beloit, Belvidere, Woodstock, Loves Park, Machesney Park,

Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo, Rockford Airport, Huntley,

Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Sharon,

Durand and Capron.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED