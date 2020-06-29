Flash Flood Warning until MON 8:15 PM CDT

Flash Flood Warning until MON 8:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR
WINNEBAGO…WESTERN MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES…
At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain in the
warning area was over McHenry County. At 505 PM, law enforcement
reported flooding at the intersection of McCurry and Free Church
Road in Manchester Township in northern Boone County. Up to two to
four inches inches of rain have fallen in portions of the warning
area, with the highest amounts in northern Boone County. Likely
ongoing flash flooding is expected to continue.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Rockford, Beloit, Belvidere, Woodstock, Loves Park, Machesney Park,
Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo, Rockford Airport, Huntley,
Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Sharon,
Durand and Capron.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED