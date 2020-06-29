Flash Flood Warning from MON 3:32 PM CDT until MON 6:45 PM CDT

Flash Flood Warning from MON 3:32 PM CDT until MON 6:45 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 645 PM CDT.
* At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain just east of Janesville. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Janesville, Beloit, Milton, Edgerton, Clinton, Tiffany, Emerald
Grove, Avalon, Shopiere, Johnstown Center, Afton, Foxhollow, Lima
Center and Indianford.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS