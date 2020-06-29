Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s ban on bump stocks

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld Maryland’s ban on bump stocks and other devices that make guns fire faster. The state law preceded a nationwide ban. Both bans responded to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. On Monday, a divided three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by gun owners’ rights advocates that Maryland’s law violates the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on taking private property for public use without just compensation. Maryland’s ban took effect in October 2018, one year after a gunman opened fire on the crowd at a Las Vegas concert and killed 58 people.