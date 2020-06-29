EU finalizing virus ‘safe list,’ US unlikely to make the cut

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into Europe in coming days, but Americans are likely to miss out. Spain’s foreign minister says the bloc is working on a list of 15 countries with comparable coronavirus infection rates to those in Europe. Travelers from China might be allowed to enter once Beijing lifts restrictions on European citizens. Morocco could be on the list, too, but Brazil, India and Russia probably won’t. The list is likely to be announced on Tuesday and updated every 14 days based on how countries are managing the disease. The U.S. has seen a surge in new infections and is restricting the entry of European citizens.