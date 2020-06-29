Embassy Suites set to ‘soft open’ Wednesday in former Amerock Building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After two years of work, the Embassy Suites is set to do a "soft open" Wednesday, July 1.

Crews originally broke ground on the old Amerock building in April 2018.

The 160-room hotel and conference center was slated to open its doors in April, but was delayed due to renovations, not COVID-19.

In order to maintain social distancing, the rooftop will only be available to registered hotel guests.

Rockford leaders have called the hotel and conference center's opening a step to "move Rockford and downtown forward." Mayor McNamara has said it's important to have a strong city center.