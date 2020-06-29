Denmark to review court cases because of possible DNA flaw

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecutor says some 3,450 criminal cases where a court ruling was chiefly based on DNA evidence will be reviewed. A retest showed that a person convicted of burglarly likely was innocent. The prosecutor said officials are looking into whether there are any similar cases since October 2011. Officials say the problem occurred because the system used to analyze DNA taken from a person is different from the one used to analyze a crime scene. As a result, they cannot be reliably compared. Earlier there were concerns in Denmark about the use of mobile phone data in evidence.