Critics slam country artists for playing for unmasked crowds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Musicians and fans alike are criticizing country artists who performed at outdoor concerts this weekend where social media pictures showed large crowds without masks. Country star Kelsea Ballerini called fellow country singer Chase Rice “selfish” for risking people’s health by playing in front of a large crowd in Tennessee. Country singer Chris Janson was singled out online for playing an outdoor festival in Idaho. The concerts come as some states, including Tennessee, are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.