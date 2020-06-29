Companies prodded to rely less on China, but few respond

BEIJING (AP) — The United States, Japan and France are prodding their companies to rely less on China to make the world’s smartphones, drugs and other products. But even after the coronavirus derailed global trade, few are willing to give up access to its skilled workers, vast market and efficient suppliers by moving factories closer to home. Instead, companies are stepping up investment in China’s market of 1.3 billion increasingly prosperous consumers at a time when the West’s spending growth is anemic. The pandemic, on top of the U.S.-Chinese tariff war, fueled warnings that supply chains depend too heavily on China, leaving them vulnerable to costly breakdowns in the event of disasters or political conflict.