Cities try to arrest their way out of homeless problems

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A new investigation finds that American cities are trying to arrest their way out of homeless problems by making the most basic acts of living against the law. The Obama administration argued that criminalizing homelessness was unconstitutional and misguided. The Trump administration is embracing it. Reporting by a consortium of seven universities led by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism in Maryland shows that most of the country’s least affordable communities have five or more laws that prohibit everything from sharing food to standing in one place too long. Yet only one of these 54 places has enough shelter beds for the people living on their streets. The price for this lock-em-up approach is being borne by taxpayers as well as homeless people.