China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population

A state-orchestrated campaign is slashing births among the minority Uighurs of China’s far west Xinjiang region with brutal efficiency. The government is forcing IUDs, abortions and sterilizations on largely Muslim minorities, and punishing parents who violate family planning measures by detaining them in camps and prisons. As a result, birth rates in heavily Uighur regions have plunged over 60% in just three years. Authorities say they’re trying to cut down on poverty and extremism, but outside experts call it an extraordinary experiment in state-led eugenics aimed at forcibly assimilating Muslim minorities.