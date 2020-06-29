Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, 13 murders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar and rapist and killed more than a dozen people has pleaded guilty to murders attributed to the Golden State Killer. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had remained almost silent in court since his 2018 arrest until he repeatedly uttered the word “guilty” Monday. He pleaded guilty to 13 murders and admitted to dozens of rapes. The plea agreement spares him the death penalty for a life sentence with no chance of parole. Prosecutors say DeAngelo muttered to himself after being arrested about an inner personality that had forced him to commit the crimes.