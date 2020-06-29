Asia Today: India’s virus cases jump with another daily high

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported a new daily record of nearly 20,000 new infections as several Indian states reimpose partial or full lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus. India’s total of more than 548,000 infections have jumped nearly 100,000 cases in a week in the world’s fourth-worst affected country. India’s death toll has reached 16,475. The capital district of the northeastern state of Assam on the Bangladesh border has reimposed a full lockdown until July 12. Another border state, West Bengal, has extended its lockdown until July 31. Most restrictions have been eased, however, in India’s worst-affected states, Maharashtra which includes India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and Delhi, home to the federal capital of New Delhi.