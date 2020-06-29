In about-face, Arizona shuts bars, pools again to curb virus

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has ordered bars, nightclubs and water parks to close again for at least a month starting Monday night. It was a dramatic about-face for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey as coronavirus cases surge in the Sunbelt. Ducey also ordered public schools to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17. Both orders can be extended. Arizona emerged from stay-at-home order in mid-May, but infections have since begun spiking. On Sunday, the state reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases. That was the most in a single day for state and the seventh time in recent days that the daily toll surpassed the 3,000 mark.