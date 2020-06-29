2020 Watch: Trump’s new focus on baseless voter fraud claims

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is aggressively working to undercut public confidence in the November general election by ramping up baseless concerns about voter fraud as he struggles through one of the lowest points of his presidency. The familiar yet startling attacks on a pillar of democracy come amid a resurgence of the coronavirus under Trump’s watch. The Republican president is hoping a high-profile appearance at Mount Rushmore on the eve of the Fourth of July can help boost his standing. Joe Biden is maintaining a low profile ahead of what’s expected to be a quiet summer for the Democratic presumptive nominee.