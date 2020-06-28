World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus

LONDON (AP) — A summit that included a star-studded virtual event hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly $7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global Citizen said its summit Saturday with world leaders had raised $1.5 billion to help COVID-19 efforts in poor countries, along with a promise of 250 million doses of a vaccine for those nations if one is successfully developed. Another $5.4 billion in loan guarantees was secured. Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars who performed during a companion concert.