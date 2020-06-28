Virus pandemic spurring rise in RV sales in northern Indiana

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Dealerships in northern Indiana that sell recreational vehicles are seeing a surge in demand for RVs as people eye summer road trips with their families in place of air travel and cruises amid the coronavirus pandemic. Darryl Searer is president of the RV Museum and Hall of Fame. He says RV manufacturers in Elkhart southern Michigan have worked extensively to fulfill orders for customers tired of being stuck at home. He added that the RV industry saw record sales last month at dealerships in Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado and Arizona.