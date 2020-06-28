UK considers first local lockdown in COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is considering a lockdown of the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of COVID-19 cases. This would be the first time a single U.K. area would face such an extreme measure during the pandemic. The Sunday Times first reported that a lockdown could come within days after 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area in the two weeks up to June 16. Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged in a BBC interview that ministers are considering the move. The spike comes amid fears that the disease has been spreading through the city’s large Asian community, who often live in multi-generational households.