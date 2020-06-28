Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is asking for a report to Congress after a newspaper cited U.S. intelligence from months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. The New York Times also reported that the White House has yet to authorize any response. President Donald Trump denies being briefed. Pelosi tells ABC’s “This Week” that she hasn’t been been informed about the reported bounties. She says “this is as bad as it gets” and yet Trump won’t confront Russia. A senior administration official says the White House plans to brief select members of Congress on Monday.