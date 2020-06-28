Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to brief select members of Congress after news reports citing U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. The intelligence on bounties was reported initially by The New York Times, then confirmed by The Associated Press. President Donald Trump denies being briefed and says he was told Sunday night that the intelligence wasn’t considered credible. Intelligence officials tell the AP that Trump was briefed on the matter earlier this year. A top House Republican, Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, has called for the White House to share more information with Congress.