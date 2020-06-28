South Africa’s surge of virus cases expected to rise rapidly

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s health minister says the country’s current surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to dramatically increase in the coming weeks and press the country’s hospitals to the limit. The minister said in a statement Sunday night that more than 4,300 people have been hospitalized with the disease caused by the new coronavirus out of South Africa’s 138,000 confirmed cases. He warned this number is expected to rise in July and August, South Africa’s winter months. He said that the biggest cities, including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, are expected to experience an exponential rise.