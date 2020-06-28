Search for missing girl in Rock River suspended Sunday, resumes Monday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities say they've called off the search for a missing 9-year-old girl in Rock County for the day.

Family members say Madison Billups was last seen in the water near Angler's Park Thursday night.

The family says Madison was playing with a boy by the river Thursday. Janesville police said a woman out fishing pulled the boy out, but couldn't reach the girl.

Authorities changed their response Friday from a rescue to a recovery and continued searching the Rock River throughout the weekend.

Rock County sheriff's officials say the search will pick back up on Monday.