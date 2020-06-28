Police: Arkansas trooper kills man who stabbed officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a man suspected of stealing a taxi was fatally shot by a trooper after the man stabbed and wounded another law officer in Little Rock. State police said Sunday that 58-year-old Aloysius Keaton of Little Rock died died Saturday night at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting. State police say Keaton crashed the stolen cab while exiting off Interstate 30 and stabbed an Arkansas Highway Patrol officer who tried to arrest him. Police say the trooper shot Keaton after a shock from a stun gun failed to stop him as he approached the trooper with the weapon. State police say the Highway Police officer was treated and released and the trooper was uninjured.