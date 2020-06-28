One woman charged following shooting, neighbor dispute in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police released more information surrounding a Saturday afternoon shooting on the north side of the city.

Police responded to the incident Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers say an argument broke out between a group of neighbors and the situation escalated.

According to police, one neighbor began damaging the other neighbor's property and during this time, the homeowner grabbed their gun and confronted the group.

Authorities say shortly after one man continued to be aggressive, the homeowner fired at the man, hitting him twice.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, but the situation did not stop there.

According to officers, while the homeowner was leaving, a woman identified as Latoya Young, 24, of Rockford, continued being aggressive and damaging the property.

This led authorities to charge Young with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Police did not say what the argument was over or say whether additional charges are expected for any other suspects.