Montana man arrested after toppling religious monument

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Police in northwestern Montana say a man was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using a chain and pickup truck. NBC Montana reports the 30-year-old Columbia Falls man reportedly wrapped a chain around the religious monument on the Flathead County courthouse grounds on Saturday. Police say he then attached the chain to his truck and pulled the monument into the street. A suspect was later arrested after police located the truck allegedly used in the act. Police say they do not know why the suspect allegedly took down the monument.