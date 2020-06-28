Mary Roser turned 68 on Sunday, and just reached a remarkable milestone. She's been biking for her whole life, but started keeping track of her mileage at age 53. She totals 20-40 miles a day, and aims at 8,000 to 9,000 miles a year.

Her motivation is much more than staying in shape. Her oldest daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer 7 years ago, and Mary rides for her.

"Everyday I could go out in the morning and it just helps with my stress," said Roser. "If I wanted to scream or cry or laugh I could because no one is around and I have that time for myself."

She also finds a way to donate to her daughter's cancer fund while riding.

"We'll stop when we see coins on the ground and we pick up the coins and donate it to my daughters brain cancer fund," said Roser. "So every year we send them whatever amount of money we find."

Mary says she doesn't plan on stopping until she's at least 75, but for now there's only open road ahead for her.