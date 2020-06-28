Lavelle, Hatch score and Red Stars down Spirit 2-1

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Rose Lavelle and Ashley Hatch each scored to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup. The NWSL became the first professional team sport in the United States to return amid coronavirus earlier in the day when the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 at Zions Bank Stadium. The Challenge Cup is being played without fans in attendance. Morgan Gautrat scored for the Red Stars.