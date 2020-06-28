Heat, humidity, and rain continue through the mid-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A relatively dry setup this evening leads to a potentially active morning in the Stateline for Monday. Temperatures will also climb next week with heat indices climbing near the triple digits. Eyes will then turn to the holiday weekend where sunshine may make an appearance.

OVERNIGHT CONVECTION:

We managed to stay mainly dry in the Stateline for the start of the evening on Sunday, but the chance for showers and storms still remains later tonight. Let's start with the basics. Overnight will not change much from the afternoon. We will have relatively warm lows in the 70's and muggy dew points in the 60's as well. This wet blank feeling will be topped with a cloud blanket as well. Cloud cover will be in an abundance tonight but will not show signs of wet weather until later.

On the heels of warm air rushing overhead, we will have combined upper-level ridging that will help drive in a warm frontal zone tonight. This will help aid in the development of convection for the Rockford region. The environment for convective development will be favorable for some modes of severe weather. These include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a 1 out of 5 for severe weather through Monday morning. However, the showers won't stop there.

Showers and storms overnight may pack a punch (1 out of a 5 for severe weather).

RAINY MONDAY:

There will be a decline of severe weather potential later Monday morning, but a chance for showers and storms don't recede. Another round of showers is possible as a low-level frontal zone approaches into Monday evening. These storms will be capable of breezy winds and flooding due to their slow motion. In addition, hot and muggy temperatures will also be in place Monday afternoon with highs sitting close to 90's. However, heat index values will climb well near the triple digits but depend on overall cloud cover.

Showers and storms arrive after warm temperatures Monday Afternoon.

EVEN MORE RAIN & HEAT:

Rain chances for the Stateline are expected to last through the mid-week along with constant heat and humidity. Highs in the upper 80's will easily feel like the 90's until our ridging pattern subsides Wednesday night. This will allow the constant rain chances and dew points to fall, but the heat stays. However, sunshine may be in store for the upcoming holiday weekend through Sunday.