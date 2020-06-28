Flood Warning from SUN 12:05 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Flood Warning from SUN 12:05 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
West central Lee County in north central Illinois…
* Until 300 AM CDT.
* At 1200 AM CDT, flooding from heavy rain during the evening
continues between Sterling and Dixon, where 2 to 4 inches of rain
fell in less than three hours. Elevated water levels on rivers,
creeks and streams will continue through the early morning hours.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nelson and Woodland Shores.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
