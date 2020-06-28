Flood Warning from SUN 12:05 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

West central Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 1200 AM CDT, flooding from heavy rain during the evening

continues between Sterling and Dixon, where 2 to 4 inches of rain

fell in less than three hours. Elevated water levels on rivers,

creeks and streams will continue through the early morning hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nelson and Woodland Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&