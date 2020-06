Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR WESTERN LEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215

AM CDT…

The heavy rain has ended and the Flash Flood Warning has been

replaced by an Areal Flood Warning for areas between Sterling and

Dixon, where 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in less than three hours

during the evening. Please continue to heed any remaining road

closures.