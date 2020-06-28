Family displaced after house catches fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A family is without their home after it caught fire early Sunday morning in Rockford.

Rockford Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Howard Avenue.

Smoke was seen coming from the front door and the residents were able to get out of the house before crews arrived.

Authorities say the fire started in a room on the first floor.

Two adults who lived in the home had to be relocated with help from the Red Cross.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to an electrical issue.

No injuries were reported. The estimated loss is valued at $25,000.