Captain dies after being found unconscious at Scott Air Force Base
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WSIL) -- Few details have been released at this time over the death of an Air Force captain at Scott Air Force Base.
According to a press release from the base, an active duty captain was found unconscious Friday at the base's pool.
The individual was later pronounced dead at the Memorial East Hospital.
Their name is not being released until family has been notified, and the cause of the death remains under investigation.