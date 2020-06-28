California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings. The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.