Bangladesh’s northern regions brace for monsoon floods

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — With the monsoon setting in and waters from India rushing downstream, Bangladesh is facing a serious threat of floods that could cause extensive damage to farmlands across the delta nation’s vast northern regions. The country’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Center said Sunday that water levels in many rivers were continuing to rise, posing threats to flood protection embankments that could burst and affecting hundreds of thousands of people in more than 20 districts. Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by 230 rivers, is prone to tropical cyclones and receives monsoon rains between June and October every year, often leading to floods.