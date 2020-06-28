Authorities ID Beloit men killed in crash near Clinton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed in the crash Friday.

Authorities say Scott Jero, 39, and Chad Brannon, 36, died at the site of the crash near Clinton. Both were from Beloit.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

CLINTON (WKOW) -- Two people are dead after the Jeep they were in collided with a work truck Thursday morning in Clinton.

Clinton Police Department were called about 10:50 a.m. Thursday to Milwaukee Road at Scot Drive for a report of an accident with injuries.

According to police, a Jeep carrying two people struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked on the roadway and occupied by two Union Pacific employees.

Both people in the Jeep died at the scene, according to a Clinton police news release.

A Union Pacific employee was transported by Clinton Fire Ambulance to Janesville Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second employee had minor injuries and refused medical transport, according to police.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to reconstruct the crash, and the cause is pending further investigation.

Identification of the two people who died is pending the notification of their next of kin and their cause of death is pending the Medical Examiner’s autopsy.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Union Pacific Railroad Police, the Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Department of Public Works assisted.