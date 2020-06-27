Storms leave 3 dead, 12 missing in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — Three people have died and 12 are missing after overnight rainstorms in southwestern China. Local authorities in Sichuan province said that two vehicles fell into a river, killing two and leaving three others unaccounted for. Another person was killed and nine more are missing in Yihai township. About 7,500 people have been evacuated from their homes. More than 20 people have died this year in seasonal rains in southern China that swell rivers and flood towns and agricultural fields. China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.