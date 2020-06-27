Man injured after shooting on Park Ave. in Rockford

UPDATED AT 2:55 P.M. ON 6/27/2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon on the north side of the city.

Police responded to the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Park Avenue near Haskell Park.

Police say an argument broke out and a male victim was shot multiple times.

Officers are looking for the suspect that took off from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

