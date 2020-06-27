Rivets Gearing Up For Opening Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets are just four days away from the start of their season. Today, the squad practiced for the first time as players filed into the city over the course of the last week. Players and coaches from all different backgrounds and schools have one common thread, and that's how excited they felt being back on the field.

"Just to be back out here and a structured practice where guys are flying around and taking ground balls," said Rivets Manager Josh Keim. "Guys are throwing live again, they're excited."

Jarret Olson, a pitcher at Michigan State got his senior season taken away, but he is taking the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted spring athletes.

"Just be thankful for every single day," said Olson. "I was a senior so we had that taken away from us and just getting back out here is a thankful experience."

The Rivets open their season with two home games on July 1 and 2, before taking a trip to Green Bay for a two-game set.