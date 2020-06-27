Prairie State Legal Services receives $360K grant to fight housing discrimination

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One group in Rockford received hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight housing discrimination.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that $360,000 will go to Prairie State Legal Services.

The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

Prairie State Legal Services will use the money to continue its services.

"It's going to benefit the community really in that we'll be able to expand our investigations and testing work and we'll also be able to get access to new tools to do better investigations," said AJ Young, with Prairie State Legal Services.

Prairie State Legal Services says it is finding some evidence of housing discrimination in about half of the work the group investigates.

The HUD program funds housing organizations and other nonprofits that assist individuals who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination.