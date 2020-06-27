Moroccan authorities deny using spyware to monitor critics

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities “categorically reject” an Amnesty International report saying that the government used surveillance software to spy on the phone of a prominent journalist and human rights activist. In a report published this week, Amnesty said forensic analysis it carried out on the cellphone of Omar Radi indicated that his communications were monitored from January 2019 using technology developed by Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group. In a statement released late on Friday, Moroccan authorities rejected Amnesty’s “baseless allegations,” saying that the report serves agendas motivated by hostility against Morocco and competitors in the intelligence market.