Illinois reports 786 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 786 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to the IDPH'S website, 26 more people with COVID-19 have died across the state.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 141,077 and 6,873 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,237 new tests for a total of 1,521,189.

IDPH officials have not released the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases from June 20–June 26. The rate was 3 percent on Friday.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.