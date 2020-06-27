How the officers charged in George Floyd’s death could get their jobs back

From left, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kiernan Lane. Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail / NBC News

MINNEAPOLIS (NBC News) -- Shortly after four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the death of George Floyd, the president of the city's police union wrote a letter to his members signaling that he was working to restore the officers' jobs.

"They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

Kroll's union has had great success in getting police officer terminations reversed — by appealing them to arbitrators.

Since 2006, eight Minneapolis police firings have been decided by arbitrators and all but two resulted in the officers getting their jobs back, according to an NBC News review of records from the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

One officer punched a handcuffed man in the face multiple times, breaking his nose.

The president of Minneapolis Police Federation, Lt. Bob Kroll, speaks at a news conference on Feb. 17, 2020, at the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn.

Courtesy: Associated Press

Another pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an altercation with his wife.

A third, Jason Andersen, was fired, reinstated, then fired again after a new incident of allegedly kicking a teenager in the head. That still didn't end Andersen's career — an arbitrator went on to reinstate him for a second time.

"That case might be more egregious than most, but it's not at all far-fetched in the world of law enforcement labor," said Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. "It's maddening, and the general public should be outraged."

The Minneapolis police union did not respond to a request for comment on its current stance on the officers.

Minneapolis is among many municipalities across the country where union labor agreements and state employment laws make it difficult to fire police officers.

The issue has come under fresh scrutiny in the wake of Floyd's killing. The 46-year-old Black man's death in police custody has focused attention on a wide range of policing matters, including the lack of a national registry of officer misconduct and the obstacles in disciplining problem cops.

Experts say arbitration plays an outsized, and often overlooked, role in saving the jobs of officers accused of serious misconduct.

"I would say this is one of the most important accountability issues," said Stephen Rushin, a Loyola University Chicago law professor who published a study on arbitration in 2018.

"If you can't remove bad officers, it's going to be really hard to improve a police organization."

In Minnesota, as in many other states, members of public employee unions have the right to appeal any form of discipline to binding arbitration.

The process of selecting the arbitrators in most places is akin to picking a jury.

Presented with a pool of seven, each side takes turns striking a name until only one remains.

The arbitrator will then hold a closed-door hearing and accept written briefs. A ruling is typically made within 30 days and could amount to upholding the discipline, reducing it or throwing it out entirely.

Some experts say the selection of arbitrators incentivizes them to rule half the time in favor of the unions and the employee and half the time in favor of the employers in order to keep getting chosen.

Studies done on the Minnesota arbitration system back up part of the claim: The rulings on police firings since 2006 split just about down the middle.

Stephen Befort, an arbitrator and authority on labor law, said it makes sense that arbitrators would maintain close to an even record given the complexity of the cases. "The cases that come to arbitration tend to be the difficult ones," said Befort, a University of Minnesota law professor.

Most arbitrators are lawyers who specialize in labor issues, Befort said. But their ranks also include human resources professionals and business managers.

Dave Bicking, a former member of the Minneapolis Civilian Police Review Authority, said he believes the problem lies not with the arbitrators, but with police departments' history of doling out discipline in an inconsistent fashion.

"Anytime the police department tries to discipline someone, the union can come up with a half-dozen cases of someone who did worse and got no discipline at all," said Bicking, who is now a board member of the Minneapolis-based advocacy group Communities United Against Police Brutality. "What do you do now? You can't ever discipline anyone because you've never disciplined anyone. It's a Catch-22."

The Minneapolis police union says only a small number of cases go to arbitration — roughly two a year — and it rejected the "false narrative that our union defends any officer for any reason."

"The system of workplace justice — which is closely akin to our criminal justice system in many respects — requires that all public employees, even police officers, have the opportunity to contest discipline before a neutral third-party," Sherral Schmidt, vice president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, said in a statement to reporters issued Tuesday.