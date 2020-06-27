Flood Advisory from SAT 8:43 PM CDT until SAT 10:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a nearly stationary

thunderstorm producing very heavy rain. This will cause flooding

in the advisory area. Up to one to two inches of rain have fallen

within the past hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dixon, Nelson and Harmon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,

country roads, farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low

lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&