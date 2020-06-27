Flash Flood Warning until SUN 12:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR

EAST CENTRAL WHITESIDE COUNTY…

At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen over far eastern Whiteside County. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Law enforcement has reported

flash flooding along Polo Road to the northeast of Sterling,

Illinois.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sterling, Rock Falls, Emerson, Round Grove, Yeoward Addition,

Whiteside County Airport, Galt, Grimes Addition, Douglas Park, Agnew

and Como.

Additional rainfall amount up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR