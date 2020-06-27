First full weekend of summer prove heat, humidity are here to stay

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures to kick off the weekend certainly were steamy, with most areas of the Stateline climbing into the upper 80s. When factoring in dew point temperatures in the middle 60s, heat indices were near 90°.

Weekend of warmth:

Saturday afternoon proved to be quite toasty, with highs teasing the 90° mark. While most fell shy of that temperature, heat indices were near it for a good deal of the afternoon.

High temperatures climbed close to 90° Saturday afternoon.

The heat and humidity are going to remain in place through the remainder of the weekend and even into next week. This is thanks to a large area of high pressure aloft, resulting in highs near 90° through next week. What would summertime heat be without the humidity to accompany it?

Dew points, the crucial indication of comfort levels during the summer months, remain in the 60s to near 70. If you are lucky enough to have a pool, you might want to consider hopping in periodically. If you do intend on spending time outdoors through the next seven days, you'll want to pay attention to the forecast.

Summertime storm chances:

The combination of heat and humidity are going to drive rain and thunderstorm chances each of the next seven days. This pattern is not going to be conducive to washouts, but more like hit-and-miss thunderstorms.

Saturday evening could feature a few showers as a remnant boundary remains nearby, but most of the region remains dry. Sunday could bring a blossoming of thunderstorm chances during the afternoon, but again this looks widely scattered at best.

As heat and humidity build by midweek, storms could bring some cooling relief.

A decaying complex of thunderstorms could graze the region early Monday. Most model guidance keeps this activity into Wisconsin. Gusty winds and a highly localized flooding risk could come with any activity that does move into the region.

Tuesday is likely to be the day where storms are most widespread, but even this activity looks to be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. The moisture-rich air mass means heavy rainfall is likely with any storms that do develop through the week.

Getting much-needed rain:

The last few weeks have been largely void of widespread precipitation, so the scattered rain chances are going to help the deficit. The United States Drought Monitor updates every Thursday and shows abnormally dry conditions locally.