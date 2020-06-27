EU narrows down border list, US unlikely to make the cut

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into Europe once it begins lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions. The United States appears almost certain not to make the list, as new infections surge and given that President Donald Trump has imposed a ban on European travelers. Diplomats say the exact criteria for making the cut will be narrowed down over the weekend. An official decision is likely late Monday or early Tuesday. Around 15 million Americans visit Europe every year for business or tourism purposes. Some 10 million Europeans head the other way across the Atlantic annually.