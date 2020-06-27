Dodgers’ Andrew Toles jailed in Florida on tresspass charge

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail facing a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on a property. A sheriff deputy arrested Andrew Toles at the airport in Key West this week. The Miami Herald reportedthat he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday. The team said Toles never reported to spring training in 2019. Toles was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in 2016’s postseason. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minor leagues before rejoining the Dodgers.